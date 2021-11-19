Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Grows By 85.7%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311. Kajima has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Get Kajima alerts:

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.