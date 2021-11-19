Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Grows By 112.2%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the October 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MEDXF stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

