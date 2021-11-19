Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Declines By 38.6%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $527,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NURO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $7.34. 642,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,768. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

