Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Grows By 72.2%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NIQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.87. 27,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

