Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Drops By 45.5%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NMS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. 7,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.