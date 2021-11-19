Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Rises By 157.4%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:NIM opened at $11.10 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

