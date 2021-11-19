Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Rises By 157.4%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:NIM opened at $11.10 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
