Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Decreases By 33.3%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PGTK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 2,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,017. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Get Pacific Green Technologies alerts:

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.