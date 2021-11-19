Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Decreases By 33.3%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PGTK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 2,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,017. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.
About Pacific Green Technologies
