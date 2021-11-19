Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Grows By 63.2%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PGZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

