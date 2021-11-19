Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Drops By 51.9%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIGMF traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.05. 542,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.04. Ridgestone Mining has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.18.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

