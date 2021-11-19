Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Decreases By 30.7%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the October 14th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.