Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Decreases By 26.3%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 8,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $855,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 456,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STM traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

