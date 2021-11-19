Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Declines By 50.0%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:USAQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. USA Equities has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

