Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Declines By 55.0%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 903,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

