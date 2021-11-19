Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Declines By 55.0%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 903,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.
