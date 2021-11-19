Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Decreases By 30.9%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the October 14th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VWDRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. 832,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VWDRY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.