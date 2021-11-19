Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Drops By 38.0%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 973,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.53. 493,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,012. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 350,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

