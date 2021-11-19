Shravan Goli Sells 17,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $608,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $562,530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $32.94 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coursera by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 196,750 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,689,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,748,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2,023.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 108,716 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

