SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $138,481.50 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SIBN opened at $21.56 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $722.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

