Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €59.00 by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.72 ($69.09).

ETR SHL opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.42. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 12 month high of €62.22 ($73.20). The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

