Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.70.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$15.19 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$12.72 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

