Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

SIFY stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

