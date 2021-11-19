Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $329.99

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $329.99 and last traded at $329.62, with a volume of 10966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.