Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Buys $153,200.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SGFY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. 5,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,730,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,528,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

