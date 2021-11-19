Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.77

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 12138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $3,432,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth about $12,713,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

