Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Up 71.4% in October

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.98. 1,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,858. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $108.68 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $6,043,198 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

