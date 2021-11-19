Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $34.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.69 million and the lowest is $33.13 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $132.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $148.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.17 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,268. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $234.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

