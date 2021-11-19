Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 457,433 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $31.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $7,573,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

