Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.98. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $426,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
