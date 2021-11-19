Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.98. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $426,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.