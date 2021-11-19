Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCCAF. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

