SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Down 51.1% in October

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the October 14th total of 102,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

SUNS opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

