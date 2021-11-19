Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMRY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Snam has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Get Snam alerts:

About Snam

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.