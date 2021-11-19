Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 48,684 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56.

Shares of SNAP opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

