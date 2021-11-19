Snap-on Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the average daily volume of 216 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 225.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.74. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,352. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $165.56 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.85.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

