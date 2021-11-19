Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $397.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

