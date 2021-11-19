SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,651.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $8.91 or 0.00015148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $3.49 million and $32,651.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00072135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00092498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.61 or 0.07283681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,008.75 or 1.00312701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,278 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

