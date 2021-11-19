SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,992 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 341.2% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.