SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $196.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.30 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.