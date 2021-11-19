SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,032,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

