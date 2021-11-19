SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

