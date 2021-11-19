Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $2.52 on Exchanges

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. Solanium has a total market cap of $132.32 million and $4.26 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solanium has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.78 or 0.07222672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,289.03 or 0.99328262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

