Sonia Syngal Sells 6,945 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GPS opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $37.63.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GAP by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in GAP by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GAP by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.