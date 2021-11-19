Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) is one of 895 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sonnet BioTherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -0.11 Sonnet BioTherapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -2.12

Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics. Sonnet BioTherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A -2,604.69% -395.71% Sonnet BioTherapeutics Competitors -4,237.82% -128.33% -28.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics Competitors 5233 19125 41318 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.46%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sonnet BioTherapeutics rivals beat Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead candidate includes SON-080, a human version of low dose Interleukin-6 (IL-6), which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The company is also developing SON-081, a low dose IL-6 for the treatment of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under phase I trials; SON-1010, a FHAB derived compound, which utilizes a human version of Interleukin-12 (IL-12) is under pre-clinical trial, as well as SON-1210, a bi-specific construct that combines FHAB with IL-12 and human Interleukin-15 for the treatment of solid tumor is under pre-clinical trial. In addition, it develops SON-2014, a bi-specific combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor and Interleukin-18 for the treatment of cancer; and SON-3015, a bi-specific combination of anti-IL6 and anti-tumor growth factor beta for tumor and bone metastases. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

