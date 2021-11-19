Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,103,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sonos by 2,513.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sonos by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,827,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

