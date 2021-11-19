Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

