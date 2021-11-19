Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.