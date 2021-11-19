Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,675,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 585,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,040,000.

NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

