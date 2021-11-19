Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WestRock by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $46.89. 17,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,599. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

