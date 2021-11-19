Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.32. 155,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $355.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

