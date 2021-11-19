Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 197,711 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,711 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,312,000 after acquiring an additional 365,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,818,000 after acquiring an additional 369,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after buying an additional 208,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,205. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.