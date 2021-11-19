Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:SCEYF remained flat at $$1.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

