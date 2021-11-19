South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 17,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

